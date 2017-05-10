A baby for Brie! "Total Divas" stars Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan have welcomed a daughter!

E! News confirmed that the wrestler-turned-reality TV star welcomed Birdie Joe Danielson on May 9 at 11:58 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 21 inches long.

"There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can't even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling," Brie told E! in a statement. "Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world."

Brian To / Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The new parents sent a sweet photo to E!, which airs their reality TV shows, that shows Birdie in Brie's arms while Daniel (real name Bryan Danielson) holds the newborn's foot.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Brie gave birth nearly a week and a half after her due date.

The couple confirmed their pregnancy last October. Shortly after, they revealed they were having a girl.

"When I found out it was a girl I actually got really emotional," Brie told E!. "I have such an amazing relationship with my mom and I think, wow, I'm going to have that with my daughter. Also as a woman I now have my own blood to follow my legacy. It's such a special feeling! My mini me!"

The former wrestler told Fit Pregnancy magazine why they decided on the name Birdie Joe.

"Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather—his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me," she said. "Birdie is because my husband and his whole family are 'B's. And he married me, a 'B' too, so his one request was that our kids have 'B' names. I didn't realize how hard it was to find girl 'B' names, but we both came across Birdie and knew that was it!"

Congrats!