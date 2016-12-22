Vin Diesel went a bit too far with the compliments during an interview with YouTube star Carol Moreira, and things got awkward pretty quickly.

While in Brazil promoting "xXx: Return of Xander Cage," Vin touched on his early acting days in the chat. While speaking about how his "Saving Private Ryan" co-star Tom Hanks helped him, Vin couldn't help but get starry-eyed about his woman asking the questions.

"God, you're so beautiful. God she's so beautiful," he said, interrupting himself in the middle an answer.

He wasn't done either, turning to the people behind the scenes of the interview, saying, "Am I right or wrong? I mean look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman. She's so beautiful. Talk to me, baby. Tell me your story. Let's get out of here. Let's go have lunch."

Stewart Cook / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

As Carol attempted to steer the interview to a more professional place, Vin said, "My god I love her. Look how beautiful she is." He then proceeded to say "wow."

Eventually Vin came around, but he couldn't help but throw out more compliments when Carol mentioned their shared love of Dungeons and Dragons.

"I'm anything like you because I love you," he said. "Guys, really? Look how beautiful she is. You guys think this is a joke. How am I supposed to sit here when I'm looking at such beauty? She's so beautiful. I'm in love. I'm in love with the interviewer!"

If you think the actor was done, well, he wasn't.

Later, when Carol asked about his upcoming films, he bluntly said, "I love you. I love her," he said, adding how "sexy" she was. "I can't do this interview."

Vin hasn't addressed the strange interview, but Carol seems to be on the receiving end of a lot of hate. On Twitter, the YouTube star wrote in Portuguese that she's a "victim" of "machismo," while bashing those who said she only wants fame from the interview.

"The haters found my instagram and I had to delete the photos with Vin Diesel so I did not have to read crap ...," she later said on Twitter.

See the strange interview below: