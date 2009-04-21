Hairdos and Don'ts
Unless you're playing a historically demented recluse, DON'T wear your hair in an enormous teased bouffant to a movie premiere. Drew Barrymore receives a pass this time, but please, stop trying to make "rat's nest" happen -- it's not going to happen!
Unless you're playing a historically demented recluse, DON'T wear your hair in an enormous teased bouffant to a movie premiere. Drew Barrymore receives a pass this time, but please, stop trying to make "rat's nest" happen -- it's not going to happen!