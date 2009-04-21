Hairdos and Don'ts

Hairdos and Don'ts

Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP 1 / 14

Unless you're playing a historically demented recluse, DON'T wear your hair in an enormous teased bouffant to a movie premiere. Drew Barrymore receives a pass this time, but please, stop trying to make "rat's nest" happen -- it's not going to happen!

Up NextAgeless Wonder
Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP 1 / 14

Unless you're playing a historically demented recluse, DON'T wear your hair in an enormous teased bouffant to a movie premiere. Drew Barrymore receives a pass this time, but please, stop trying to make "rat's nest" happen -- it's not going to happen!

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2017
Whalerock Industries
© 2017
Whalerock Industries