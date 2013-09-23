Fashion hits and misses: The 2013 Emmy Awards

By Kat Giantis

As she's repeatedly proved on "Girls," Lena Dunham has very few hang-ups. It's a quality and a quirk that's helped make her a hipster Hollywood success story, and it might be what landed her in this puffball of a floral Prada gown at the Emmy Awards. She saw it, she liked it, she wore it -- thoroughly unflattering fit and all. This is way too much gown for the actress (and the troop of Boy Scouts presumably camped under her skirt), although it's just about the right amount of material to reupholster the sofa we inherited from our Great Aunt Mabel. Vote on Lena's look, then let's peep out her matching makeup …