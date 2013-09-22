What's Buzzing at the 2013 Emmy Awards

By Marisa Laudadio and Stacie Anthony

Sure, it's an awards show, but television's biggest night isn't all about the accolades. From the hottest style trends and red carpet news to the most talked about (and jaw-dropping!) moments on stage and off, we're running down what's buzzing at the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. So what had tongues wagging at the Nokia Theatre at Los Angeles Live on Sept. 22? Here's the rundown...

Back for More?

No disrespect to Emmys host Neil Patrick Harris, but after they killed it at the Golden Globes this year, we think Tina Fey and Amy Poehler should host everything. Well, Tina admitted to Ryan Seacrest on the Emmys red carpet that they may indeed be back for more Golden Globes come January. "NBC has invited us [back to host]," Tina confirmed. But will she and Amy do it? "We literally said we're going to talk about it tonight!"

While we wait with bated breath to hear that news, the ladies gave us a healthy dose of their trademark humor in Neil Patrick Harris' opening act. When the camera panned to them in the audience, the ladies, wearing 3-D glasses and chomping on popcorn, told NPH to take off his pants "and twerk it!" Tina demanded, "I come to awards shows for the twerking." NPH hilariously refused, saying it would be "degrading." "It might be degrading," said Amy, "but we would be degrateful.

