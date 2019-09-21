Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel is afraid for her life, and has been granted a restraining order against her brother.

Vincent Sandoval / WireImage

Following the lead of her older brother, Nick, Angel Conrad filed a restraining order for domestic violence against Aaron on Friday afternoon. According to TMZ, a judge granted it shortly after.

According to documents obtained by the website, she had a disturbing phone conversation with Carter on September 5 and he threatened her life. "I have people that would come and harm you," he reportedly told her. She was also fears for her life and those of her husband and daughter, because her brother has been brandishing firearms on social media.

In the legal documents she also mentioned an August FaceTime conversation with Aaron that inspired Nick to file a restraining order against him on Monday. In addition to confessing he had "thoughts of killing babies" and telling her that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, she claims he admit that he tortured a turtle when he was a child by lighting it on fire, having "no emotion" about the incident.

According to the legal order, Aaron must stay 100 yards from Angel and her family. Additionally he can't share threatening posts about them on social media.

Over the last 24 hours, Aaron has been erratically tweeting up a storm, getting into it with many of his followers, including Perez Hilton.

He has also been encouraging officials to look deeper into the rape allegations against his brother, Nick, instead of focusing on him.

Aaron checked into rehab two years ago for substance abuse issues. In 2018 he claimed he was "healthy" again.