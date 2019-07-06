As Jennifer Lawrence and her fiancé, Cooke Maroney, begin wrapping up plans for their upcoming wedding, Jen's friend Adele is rumored to be in the planning stages of another important date on the Oscar winner's calendar -- her bachelorette party.

Getty Images North America

A source tells British tab The Sun that Adele put together "a wild" time for the bride-to-be and her friends.

"It's all top secret at the moment but guests have slowly been receiving their invitations and it's looking like it will be a wild affair," the insider says (via Page Six). "Jennifer loves to party so anything could happen on the day."

While we're inclined to take reports from The Sun with a healthy-sized grain of salt, it's no secret the actress has a soft spot for a good, old-fashioned adult beverage, an affection that's gotten her into a bar fight in Budapest and into a more relaxed state of mind before she won her first Oscar -- and was presumably involved when she beat Adele in that post drag show, onstage drinking contest the two participated in at a gay bar in New York City in March.

Best Image / BACKGRID

The Sun reports Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner will both be invited -- a nod to Jennifer's reality TV junkie-dom -- and that details about the bash will be kept as under wraps as possible, much like Jen and Cooke's engagement party.

"Adele wants to keep it a classy affair so any social media and filming is quietly discouraged. There will be some huge stars at the party so it's important everyone can let their hair down," says the source.

Jennifer's close friends include celebs like Emma Stone and Amy Schumer, as well as Adele, whom she met at the Oscars in 2013.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

As for the wedding itself, neither the bride nor her art gallerist groom have revealed a date, but in a recent interview with Catt Sadler, Jennifer said she's already chosen a dress and location.

"I'm, like, too lazy to be neurotic," she explained when asked if she had any bridezilla tendencies. "I saw a dress I liked, I was like, 'That's the dress.' I saw a venue, I was like, 'Cool, we got the venue.'"

She and Cooke confirmed they were engaged earlier this year.