Jennifer Lawrence got into a bar fight in Budapest, plus more news

Jennifer Lawrence got into a bar fight in Budapest

Word to the wise: If Jennifer Lawrence declines to take a selfie with you, stay cool. Or prepare to get wet. On "The Late Show With Seth Meyers" this week, J.Law recalled how she reacted when a fan at a bar in Budapest wouldn't take "no" for an answer after asking her to take a photo with him. "I was drunk and this guy asked me [for] a selfie and I was like, 'No, thank you, no,'" Jen said (via Marie Claire), explaining what went down during a night off from filming "Red Sparrow" in Hungary. "Then he was like, 'Please my girlfriend will never believe me,' then my friend was like, 'If your girlfriend won't believe you, then she's not the one,'" Jen continued. The guy wouldn't leave her alone, though. "So we were like, 'just go away' and he said, 'yeah, well f--- you,'" she recalled. "Something in me just snapped, it couldn't have been the alcohol, and I was like, 'Did you just say f--- you to me? Did you just say f--- you to me?!' And I grabbed him, and I took beers, and started dousing them all over him." Eventually, someone needed to intervene. "I started pouring beers all over his suitcase, and my friend Chris came up, grabbed me from behind and goes, 'Don't waste beer, don't waste beer,' and I instantly relaxed," Jen said. "I was like, 'Of course, what was I thinking?!'"

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses for September 2017