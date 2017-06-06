The biggest stars of 1997: Where are they now?

Let's go back... way back! Twenty years ago, "Titanic" was breaking box office records, Elton John's "Candle in the Wind" tribute to Princess Diana was the song of the year, and "Seinfeld" was the most-viewed TV show on the air. But where are the biggest stars of 1997 today? We're rounding up some of the most famous faces from that year, starting with Heather Graham! The actress shot to fame after starring in one of the year's biggest movies, "Boogie Nights." She followed that up with a cameo in another massive flick that year, "Scream 2," and continued to be one of the most in-demand leading ladies of the '90s. But where is she now? Keep reading to find out!

