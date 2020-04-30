Bill Murray's random encounters

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Has there ever been a celebrity more delightfully wacky than Bill Murray? The Internet is littered with tales of the comedian's strange and too-good-to-be-true encounters with his fans. In honor of his 64th birthday on Sept. 21, we're taking a look back at a few of the "Groundhog Day" star's best random encounters with his adoring public, starting with a Sept. 13 birthday dinner-turned-dance-party during which the Oscar nominee was caught on camera busting a move to DJ Snake and Lil Jon's "Turn Down for What." In addition to showing off his impressive moves, Bill gamely posed for photos with his fellow revelers -- including chef Brett McKee -- at the private dinner at a friend's home in the suburbs of Charleston, S.C.

