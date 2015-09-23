Poof, it was over. Two months after Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert ended one of country music's sweetest relationships, the "Sangria" singer is finally delving into the couple's speedy divorce.

"In Oklahoma, it happens so fast," he told the Bobby Bones Show on Sept. 23. "Like, Miranda and I didn't have any kids, and we had a prenuptial agreement, whatever we had. Once we filed for divorce, it was over in, like, I think it was like a nine or 10-day waiting period until it's over."

The two split their assets accordingly and swiftly -- he got the Oklahoma ranch; she got the duo's Nashville home.

The split shocked fans who simply did not see it coming. The duo had dealt with rumors of marital turmoil for years and always managed to laugh them off and prove the naysayers wrong. Oddly, it was during a time when the rumor mill about their lives was in a lull that they announced their split.

"We knew if rumblings and rumors started coming out, they would just be that," he told the syndicated radio show. "By the time anybody knew anything, it was over... It was done."

On Sept. 19, Blake also alluded to the split. During the iHeartRadio music festival in Las Vegas Blake told the same radio host that is had been "a weird year," but didn't get into specifics at the time.

It appears, at least on the surface, that there is no bad blood between the now-former couple. Just a couple days after finalizing their divorce, they interacted on Twitter. Some fans were shocked and even accused the duo of using the divorce as a publicity stunt.

"Our whole thing was, we are going to be cool about this, it is what it is," he said. "We're buddies."

One positive thing that has come from the split is Blake's improved health and sudden slim down.

"He's working out and taking care of himself," a source told People magazine. "He worked out before, but now he has more time and he's just in a really healthy place."

The source continued, saying Blake "really pushed himself before really hard in terms of his schedule so that he could spend time with her."

Now that he's on his own, the magazine says Blake has been hitting the gym hard.

"He's putting energy into his music and his health," the source said. "He looks fantastic."