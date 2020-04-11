It's been a busy few days in Hollywood for donations to frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, April 11, one of Kylie Jenner's doctors, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, shared photos after receiving 6,000 pounds of hand sanitizer from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin company.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"These pallets will soon be distributed to the hospitals and clinics around Los Angeles," the doctor wrote alongside a photo of the 80 percent alcohol solution sanitizer.

When another doctor saw the post and commented, "Wish we had some for our NICU!!! We don't even have bacterial wipes for their cribs at Kaiser Sunset," Aliabadi responded by instructing the doctor to send her the name and contact info for the "nurse/doctor in charge," promising to get them a delivery.

Kylie Skin created the sanitizer in partnership with Coty, which recently bought a 51 percent stake in Kylie's company. Coty reportedly altered its production plans to allow some manufacturing facilities to shift gears and make the hydro-alcoholic solution during the current health crisis.

Kylie announced the project with her mom, Kris Jenner; according to Page Six, their staffers were spotted handing out bottles of the sanitizer to workers at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles on Friday.

One day later and a bit further south, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi spent their Saturday unloading large Home Depot boxes at a firehouse in Santa Barbara, California, according to the Daily Mail.

It's unclear what was in the boxes, but the delivery comes on the heels of Ellen and Portia's recent announcement that Portia's new company General Public has begun producing hospital-grade masks.

PG / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

"We are now making face shields for hospital workers that will be distributed around Southern Californian hospitals," Portia said on "Ellen." "We're slated to make about 2,100 tomorrow, but we can make in the tens of thousands."

Both Ellen and Portia were dutifully clad in face masks during their visit to the fire department.