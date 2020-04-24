Country music's longest lasting couples

In the music world, relationships can last about as long as a cup of coffee. The touring, the late nights, and maybe some extra-curricular activities can all strain relationships. But in country music, it seems like the marriage bond can be as strong as oak. In honor of one half of country's biggest couples, Tim McGraw, turning 53 on May 1, 2020, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the longest lasting relationships in country music --starting with Tim and Faith Hill. After more than 20 years of marriage and three daughters, this legendary couple continues to stay strong and defy the odds of a Hollywood marriage. Keep reading to see more of country's dedicated couples...

RELATED: Country music's biggest scandals