Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got their first taste of holiday-themed marital bliss on Thanksgiving this year, as the lovebirds' families came together for a joint celebration that doubled as a birthday bash for Hailey,

The two have been relatively quiet about New York City courthouse wedding in September, but Justin was clearly feeling moved by all the firsts he experienced on Thursday, Nov. 22, when he shared his thoughts about them with friends and fans on Instagram.

"Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together," he captioned a photo of a snow-covered woods scene.

"Relationships are hard and love isn't always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how!" he added. "Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!"

Thanksgiving also happened to fall on Hailey's 22nd birthday, inspiring the happy couple and their families to add some cake and a "happy birthday" sing-along to the day's festivities.

A video posted by Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, showed the singer mischievously smashing a sheet cake into his grinning wife's face before swooping in for an icing covered kiss, according to People. After the giggles subsided, he lit candles on a second cake as the extended family sang in honor of Hailey's big day.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin !! I LOVE YOU!! I'm SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!!" Justin's mom sweetly wrote in another post on Twitter.

Justin and Hailey's romance blossomed in the years after they met at his "Never Say Never" premiere back in 2011, when they were still teenagers. They dated casually, on and off in the years that followed before things got serious and Justin proposed over the summer.

After rumors that they'd tied the knot surfaced in September, the two slowly began acknowledging that they were, in fact, husband and wife.

Last week, Hailey even changed her last name on her Instagram handle from Baldwin to Bieber.