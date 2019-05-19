When Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, ﻿arrived outside a courthouse on Thursday, May 16, for a hearing about the removal of their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, from their home, they reportedly brought a gun with them. That's according to TMZ, which published photos that appear to show the weapon sitting openly on the dashboard of their car.

It was an odd move, given that they're fighting a court order made in the interest of Ensley's safety after David admitted to shooting and killing the family's French bulldog. The dog had allegedly nipped Ensley lightly. A source told TMZ that David responded by taking the dog outside and beating it by slamming the creature against the deck repeatedly. He then shot it.

He's also been accused of threatening a reporter and chasing a woman, gun in hand, threatening to shoot her after she drive by his house. He's denied the incident occurred but he has not denied that he was visited by Secret Service after posting what the security group believed were threats against the lives of Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi. He posted more videos of guns and ammunition after the Secret Service's visit.

According to TMZ, the court did not find in favor of Jenelle and David when they requested to have Ensley return to their care.

Jenelle's 9-year-old son, Jace, and her 4-year-old son, Kaiser, have also both been removed from the home.

An official for the local sheriff's department allegedly described David to TMZ as "the most dangerous person we've seen in three counties."

Jenelle was axed from "Teen Mom 2" after the dog incident. David was cut loose last year after he made homophobic remarks online. He's currently facing a number of other legal issues including an animal cruelty investigation, back child support payments for his daughter from a previous relationship and allegedly towing another person's car illegally,=.