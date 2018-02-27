Kellan Lutz has taken on a wide range of roles over the course of his decade in the spotlight -- from the vampire Emmett Cullen in the "Twilight" franchise and the Greek god Poseidon in "Immortals" to Tarzan, Hercules and now former first responder Jack Ridley, who's tasked with leading a group of scientists to safety as they flee a horde of deadly spiders while searching amid ancient Chinese ruins for the fountain of youth in "7 Guardians of the Tomb," a Chinese-Australian production in which he stars alongside Kelsey Grammer.

But there's one more role he can't wait to take on -- and not just on the big screen.

"I'm very much looking forward to playing the dad roles and having a child -- even in my real life," the recently married actor told Wonderwall.com while promoting his action-horror flick, which is currently available on VOD and Digital HD, as well as in select theaters.

"In a couple years, we'll start having some kids," he added of himself and TV host Brittany Gonzales, whom he wed in late 2017 after a whirlwind courtship.

"We're just enjoying married life right now, but I can't wait. One day!" he continued. "I really see myself having two boys and one girl, so if that happened, that'd be really awesome."

The 32 year old first met his Southern California-based missus while he was shooting "7 Guardians of the Tomb" in Gold Coast, Australia. A mutual friend thought they'd hit it off and put them in touch while they were still practically a world away from each other.

"I didn't meet her face to face," he told us. "I got her email and then I got her number, and we talked on the phone for seven hours."

"There was no reason to try to act cool or say something so the other person would like you," he added. "If it clicks, cool, we'll go on that first date when I come back to see you."

But Kellan didn't need to see Brittany in person to know she was the one: "After that seven-hour period on the phone, I just knew she was my wife," he said. "Her spirit and her soul were just confirming it. I prayed and got confirmation that she was my wife."

Clearly the role of husband is one that suits Kellan just fine!

As for everything else: "I'm 32 right now, so I'm in the adult phase of my career," he said. "It's kinda uncomfortable getting sent out [to audition] for 18-year-old roles. Yeah, I can shave to look younger. But there's so much wisdom behind my eyes that it's difficult to portray adolescents."

"I'm in that in-between stage right now where I can't play young and I can't play a dad who has a 16-year-old kid," he added. "But there is a good little niche -- the Navy SEAL or the cop or the firefighter."

The "Twilight" alum might not look like a teenager anymore, but he's still young at heart thanks to his career, he told us.

"It's so spontaneous -- you have no idea when you're gonna work or what you're gonna do or where you're gonna be or what character you're gonna play. It can be difficult at times, but as long as you see it as a positive and roll the dice, you'll enjoy it," he said of how his job keeps him young.

"I love playing make-believe. And also I just love living life," he added. "I love traveling the world. I love seeing different cultures and being in different places and just absorbing as much as I can. I think in a way, being worldly makes you feel young because it helps you realize that the little Petri dish that we all live in day to day, it really doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things -- so it's just less worry, less stress, less anxiety and more love."

And if there is anything age-defying about the former Abercrombie & Fitch model's appearance, that's all thanks to good ol' sunscreen.

"From a young age, I've always taken care of myself," Kellan said. "I think sunscreen is really important. I have this roll-on sunscreen. I try to use that daily -- every time I go outside. That's really nice. ... This one is SPF 50 and you just roll it on kinda like deodorant but on your face. That's a good moisturizer as well -- and it blocks the sun's rays."

Emmet Cullen would be proud!

Kellan also took time to reflect on the upcoming 10th anniversary of "Twilight," which first opened in theaters on Nov. 21, 2008.

"Time is such a weird thing," he said. "I feel like I could go back to high school and be like, 'I still look the same!' ... I really can't believe that it's been 10 years. It's flown by so quickly. Time does fly by -- depending on how old you are -- more and more quickly."

"You just have to really be mindful of time," he continued. "That's why, with the projects that I do, I'm very choosy. I don't do it for the money. I do the ones that speak to me and that will challenge me and that I have passion for."

And in case you were wondering: No, Kellan doesn't have a passion for killing spiders like his "7 Guardians of the Tomb" alter ego -- "I'm not too scared of spiders," he said.

So if it's not arachnids or aging in Hollywood that keep the actor up at night, what does?

"I don't really have any other fears -- just cockroaches," he told us. "I just hated them growing up."

Looks like Kellan will be passion-free if they ever remake the 1996 comedy "Joe's Apartment."