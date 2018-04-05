Ludacris has starred in five installments in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, but now he's handing over the car keys … to his 16-year-old daughter, Karma.

"It's crazy," he told Wonderwall.com of watching his eldest child grow up. "She'll be getting her driver's license soon. She has her permit. It's definitely crazy. It just shows the growth and how fast time flies."

As for the thought of his child getting behind the wheel of a car given what he knows about how fast and furious driving can be, "It makes me want to do everything in my power to ensure [my kids'] safety and make sure they take safety classes and practice over and over and over again," he said. "Seatbelts and safety, safety, safety."

The rapper-actor is outnumbered by women at home: In addition to Karma, he has a 4-year-old daughter, Cai, with Tamika Fuller and a 2-year-old daughter, Cadence, with his wife, Eudoxie Bridges. (Luda and his missus are also raising her youngest sister, Christella.)

"That's why I work out so hard: I gotta balance the testosterone levels to the estrogen in my household," he told us before his halftime performance during the 41st Annual McDonald's All American Games, which benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

"It's a beautiful thing," Luda continued of his three daughters. "I'm raising little girls, and it's just about understanding their needs and wants and empowering them for what's to come."

So are he and Eudoxie hoping to balance out the testosterone levels at home with a little guy of their own?

"I would hope so," said the "What's Your Fantasy" hitmaker. "I might try, but nothing's guaranteed. … I've definitely had those thoughts before!"

For now, the multi-hyphenate is happy to share his work -- including his upcoming family comedy "Show Dogs," in which he voices a police dog who goes undercover at a prestigious dog show -- with his girls.

"'Fred Claus' and stuff like that, my kids get a kick out of," he told us. "They're definitely gonna be able to watch ['Show Dogs']. I was also on an episode of 'Doc McStuffins.' I voiced a [pegasus]."

"So I do a lot of things like that just so they can get a kick out of it," he added.

Sadly, there's one more member of the Bridges family who won't get to enjoy 'Show Dogs' -- Lucky Bridges, the Labrador-Pekingese pup who shares Luda's home (and who has an exceptionally active social media presence for a pooch).

"Unfortunately, he stayed at home in Atlanta," said Ludacris of his fur baby. "We'll have to get him in the sequel."

Wit my Patna Dem @ludacris #NowThatsLudacrious A post shared by Lucky Bridges (@fortheloveoflucky) on Jan 28, 2015 at 6:50am PST

The genre-defying star doesn't just dabble in family-friendly film and TV roles. He also has a hit single, "The Champion," with Carrie Underwood.

"I got the call from Carrie because she was like, 'Nobody else can be on this record except Ludacris,' and when I heard it, I knew how uplifting and encouraging it could be to everybody -- not just young people," he told us. "I was like, man, I definitely need to be a part of this record. … I knew exactly what to do."

(He and the reclusive singer, who's only recently surfaced since suffering an injury to her face in late 2017, didn't work together in person but rather collaborated over the phone.)

Ludacris also hosts MTV's "Fear Factor" reboot: "We have celebrity episodes coming up where they're the ones playing -- that's coming out in April, and it's definitely going to be funny and extremely entertaining to watch some of the people that you know try to do some of these challenges and see how scared they are," he said. "Different parts of their personalities that people don't get to see will come out for sure."

And on top of all THAT, he dedicates a hefty amount of his free time to raising funds for causes near and dear to his heart.

Marcus Ingram / Getty Images for McDonald's

"I like to lead by example, and I think with great power comes great responsibility," he said. "The more resources and the more popularity and the more finances that I have, I like to balance everything out and make sure there's a cycle in the world. I just like to give back because I'm so blessed."

There was extra appeal when it came to his decision to perform during the 41st Annual McDonald's All American Games: "It hasn't been in Atlanta in a long time," he said. "And humbly speaking as one of the ambassadors of Atlanta, it's only right to add excitement to such a historic event."