Back in October, Matthew Perry took part in a "Friends" cast selfie that broke the Internet when Jennifer Aniston posted it on her then brand new IG account.

@JenniferAniston / Instagram

Now, it's Matthew's turn -- and Jennifer, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox are totally here for it.

Matthew, 50, joined the social media platform last week, a news tidbit his former castmate Lisa decided to tell the world before Matthew had even shared one photo. Jumping the gun just a little bit, Lisa posted a picof herself with Matthew on Thursday, Feb. 6, writing "Finally!!! Yay!! Can't believe my eyes MY EYES" -- a reference to a line once hilariously uttered by her "Friends" character Phoebe -- "... Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife."

Jennifer chimed in right away, "Yay Matty! Could you TAKE any longer? 😳❤️." Courteney Cox was next, commenting, "Yes Matty!!! ♥️."

Finally, Matthew shared a GIF of himself as Chandler Bing, doing an iconic Chandler dance, on Friday. "This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram. So, here we go...," he wrote in the caption, following the ladies' throwback trend.

By the time his post landed online, though, Jennifer had apparently come up with another way to pay tribute to her pal via an old "Friends" reference.

Reincarnating a line from a scene where the crew is playing a trivia game and some of them can't remember what Chandler's actual job is, Jen captioned a shot of her with Matthew, "I'm shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh... umm....oh crap 🤦🏼‍♀️ Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER. #FBF."

(Actually, as Monica would later tell the audience, Chandler worked in Statistical Analysis and Data Reconfiguration, a job that involved a rather rare-for-the-time laptop.)

The reference cracked up quite a few of Jennifer's followers, including Courteney Cox, Jennifer Garner and Olivia Wilde, all of whom chimed in on the comments to her post.

As of Saturday, Matthew was following 21 accounts, including those of Jennifer, Lisa and Courteney, as well as Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon and Robert Downey Jr., and had more than 4.3 million followers. His Chandler-esque bio reads, "What is this, my Instagram account?"

In other "Central Perk" news, Deadline, the Wall Street Journal and other outlets reported last week that as the cast continues talks about an unscripted reunion special foe HBO Max, they could each take home somewhere between $2.5 and $4 million for their participation.

With "Friends" off Netflix since Jan. 1, the show's complete library is reportedly heading to the HBO streaming service once it launches in May.