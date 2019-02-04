Is Jennifer Aniston upset about Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow supposedly making a TV show without her? That's the claim in one of this week's tabloids. Gossip Cop looked into the situation and we can set the record straight.

"Jen Betrayed By Her Old Friends!" reads a headline in the latest issue of Woman's Day Australia. The accompanying article says Cox and Kudrow have a secret project in the works, which Cox will produce through her production company, but they haven't asked Aniston to come on board and she's "devastated" over the snub.

An alleged insider tells the magazine that Cox and Kudrow "have been wanting to work together again in some capacity after the 'Friends' reunion fell apart," but Aniston "was always busy with her other million projects, so Courteney didn't even bother asking her to join them in this." The supposed source adds, "The thing is, Jen and Lisa have never really seen eye to eye and have always been a little jealous of each other's friendship with Courteney, even to this day. This will sting Jen. There's no doubt she'll see this as a competitive move on Lisa's behalf!"

None of this is true. Gossip Cop checked in with multiple sources close to the situation, none of whom were aware of Cox and Kudrow teaming up on a new TV series. This story was seemingly written because the former "Friends" co-stars appeared together on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last month. During Cox's appearance on the show to promote her new Facebook Watch docuseries about pregnancy, "9 Months with Courteney Cox," Kudrow dropped for a surprise visit.

If the two actresses really had a show in the works, they likely would have announced it during their "Ellen" appearance, but they made no mention of developing a series together. Additionally, not a single Hollywood trade publication has reported that Cox and Kudrow are teaming up on a project. Simply put, Aniston isn't upset about being left out of a nonexistent TV series.

Woman's Day Australia is the same outlet that Gossip Cop busted last year for falsely claiming Aniston was pregnant with Brad Pitt's baby. A few months ago, we called out the magazine for making up a story about Aniston developing a romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. That goes to show just how credible the tabloid is when it comes to reporting about the actress. The unreliable magazine has already proven to have no insight into the actress's love life, and it appears the publication doesn't know much more about her friendships.

