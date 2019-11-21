We've all done it: parked our car in a cavernous garage or sprawling lot at a mall only to completely forget where we left our vehicle when it's time to head home.

So has movie star Jennifer Garner, who just had a laugh at her own expense when, on Nov. 20, she posed a video on Instagram with the highlights of her 25-minute search for her car in a one-level parking structure after she left a Build-A-Bear Workshop.

"I would like to tell you this was an isolated incident, but....😬🤥👵🏼," she captioned the minute-long video.

The clip begins near the beginning of her hunt. "We've been walking for 10 minutes," Jen says as a friend films her on their phone.

She insists that she parked in the "Y" section then tries pressing the button on her electronic keys to activate the car's security alarm so she can follow the sound. It doesn't work. "Oh, you know what's happening? We're out of batteries," she decides after nothing beeps.

As the search continues, the mother of three, who's starting to get a little slap-happy at this point, calls out to her car in Spanish ("Coche!") as she retraces her steps, remembering that she stopped to tie her shoe at one point on her way into the mall. "I should be on 'CSI: Miami,'" she quips, trying to keep things light as her frustration grows.

After more unsuccessful searching, she abandons the exploration on foot and drives around the parking structure in the passenger seat of her friend's car, eyes peeled.

"I'm sweating," she says, then tells the camera, "It's 25 minutes of looking for a car in a one-level parking garage." Then, finally, sweet victory: "I see it," she exclaims, breaking into laughter as she realizes she's parked in the "F" section, not "Y." "This has nothing to do with [where] I said it was. I said it was that way in 'Y,'" she laments, adding, "it's so rude to just move someone's car to 'F.'"

In the comments on Jen's Instagram post, child star Giselle Eisenberg -- who currently plays Sophia Hughes on CBS's "Life in Pieces" and played Jen's character's daughter in 2015's 'Danny Collins" -- sent her a note explaining how nostalgic it made her feel to see Jen carrying a Build-A-Bear plush toy around with her on her journey. "Oh Jen! I still have the Build-A-Bear we made together!!! That was so special!! 💗💗💗 I'm happy that you found your car😱 they sneak off sometimes."

Jen hit her right back. "Going with you before Danny Collins started a tradition for me, Kiddo. XX," to which 12-year-old Giselle replied, "💕💕 I love that. Very honored. XO Miss G."

This isn't the first car-based fiasco Jen has documented on Instagram. In September, she posted a hilarious video of herself attempting to scrape up change at an unstaffed toll booth at night at the Oklahoma-Arkansas border.