Jennifer Garner's son, Samuel, is very creative when it comes to creating names for spices.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

On Saturday, the actress shared a hilarious Instagram image of her spice jars, which her 7.5 year old had humorously renamed.

"Mom: Will you please make labels for my spices? 7 year old boy: Yup," she captioned the hilarious pic.

Samuel's creative names include "pizza the right way," "rosefart," "meatbutt," "parspee" and "sage the children." (Jennifer is involved with the Save the Children charity.)

Apparently thyme didn't warrant a new name, as he let that one be!

In her caption, Jen made sure to include the actual names for the spices: pizza, thyme, rosemary, meatball mix, parsley and sage.

She added hashtags reading "that's what I get for wanting funny kids" and "by the way drying your spices is fun."