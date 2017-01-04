Jennifer Lopez's pal calls J.Lo and Drake the 'real deal,' plus more news

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna asked for $100k worth of free nursery items

It seems Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna weren't taking notes when Rob's sisters snagged all those luxe AirBnB vacation getaways for free. Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were all careful to promote their homes away from home. But a source tells InTouch Rob and Chyna wanted various companies to help them set up a "top of the line nursery" in exchange for nothing. "They asked for things like a $15,000 closet from Lisa Adams' LA Closet Design, a $5,000 Nursery Works crib, a $4,000 rocker, a $2,500 Romina dresser, at least $3,000 in bedding and much more," says the insider. The companies reportedly asked the couple to show off the products that had been given to them and get the nursery on their show, "Rob & Chyna," but they declined. "... The companies told them to get lost," said the source. Instead, they opted to reuse hand-me-downs from Kourtney's nursery.

