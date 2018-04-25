Jessica Simpson is not pregnant, despite speculation the singer showed off a "baby bump" in New York City earlier this week. Gossip Cop can exclusively correct the baseless report. A rep for Simpson tells us she's not expecting.

ACE Picture/REX/Shutterstock

RadarOnline posted photos of the singer wearing a silk dress while walking around NYC this week, and insists her "belly looks bloated" in the images. The unreliable blog goes on to say Simpson's appearance is "prompting rumors she might be pregnant with her third child," but Radar appears to be the only outlet prompting such rumors. The site further contends the singer "debuted what looked like it could be a growing baby bump."

The blog's article is purely speculative and doesn't have a single source to back up the pregnancy claims. Gossip Cop, however, checked in with the singer's spokesperson, who tells us on the record she's not expecting another baby. In fact, Simpson noted on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last year that she has "two beautiful children," but she's "not having a third." The singer even joked, "We got an IUD, nothing's gonna get in that uterus."

Meanwhile, Simpson told "Entertainment Tonight" earlier this month, "It would definitely have to be a miracle," if she and husband Eric Johnson were to conceive another child. Unfortunately, Radar frequently spreads lies about the singer's marriage and family plans, specifically in regard to her having more kids.

Gossip Cop recently called out the blog for falsely claiming Simpson was begging Johnson for a baby to save their supposedly fragile relationship. We even published a piece last year showing how the untrustworthy site constantly fuels rumors about Simpson being pregnant, despite her stating several times she wasn't expecting. Additionally, these "pregnancy" reports are typically based on nothing but photos of the singer. It goes without saying, but dependable publications don't examine a woman's stomach in photographs and then publish an article about her being pregnant.

When the site isn't busy impregnating the singer, it also frequently alleges she's on the brink of divorce and has a drinking problem, neither of which are true. It's becoming abundantly clear the blog doesn't have any trustworthy sources close to Simpson or insight into her personal life. Gossip Cop, on the other hand, has learned from the singer's own rep that these various tabloid stories about her are bogus.

