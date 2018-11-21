As the death toll from the wildfires in California nears triple digits, Jessica Simpson wants her children to understand the importance of being grateful for what the family has. The lessons she and her husband, Eric Johnson, are teaching their 6-year-old daughter, Maxwell, and 5-year-old son, Ace, are clearly seeping in, too.

Like many celebs in Southern California, Jessica and her family were forced to evacuate as the Woolsey Fire threatened to engulf their house in flames.

When they returned home, Jessica recently recalled in an interview with People, Maxi and Ace "both ran to put on their favorite costume" then "hugged each and every stuffed animal they have one by one, every time saying, 'We are so lucky.'"

With more than 800 people missing across the state, it's not lost on Jessica or her kids how much they have to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

"I'd like to think Eric and I show our children gratitude through our example every day," mused the pregnant star. "I have learned that it is almost impossible to teach your kids anything you don't live yourself. We are constantly grateful for the blessings we have been given."

Jessica announced they were expecting their third child, a girl, in September.

As the designer told ET recently, both Maxwell and Ace are excited about having another sibling -- not to mention, the prospect of interacting with a baby, which Maxwell was too young to grasp when her little brother was born.

"They are most excited about learning how to do the swaddle. Maxwell, my daughter, is just so happy that it's a girl."

All that excitement doesn't mean they totally get how the whole being born thing works, though.

"They ask me the craziest questions that I can't say on TV ...," she admitted. "'How does the baby come out?' 'Where does the milk come from, I don't understand!'"

Guess they'll find out next year!