Jessica Simpson is pregnant and more ICYMI news

Jessica Simpson is pregnant with her third child. The singer-turned-fashion brand mogul announced the news on Instagram on Sept. 18, sharing a photo of her two kids holding big black balloons. "SURPRISE…," she captioned the snap. She followed that up with a gender-reveal image -- small pink balloon floating through the air -- indicating that she and husband Eric Johnson are having a girl. "This little baby girl will make us a family of five," she wrote. "We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

