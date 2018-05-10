Are Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara headed for a split over their clashing personalities and disagreements about where to live? That's the claim in one of this week's tabloids. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

"Joaquin & Rooney: Hanging By A Thread," reads a headline in the latest issue of OK! The accompanying article claims the couple may "officially be over by the summer" following a string of recent disputes. A so-called "source" tells the magazine, "Rooney turned her life upside down to relocate to L.A. to be with Joaquin, even though she wants to be in New York. But whenever she mentions that she wants to move back east, he becomes distant and moody."

This is provably untrue from the start. Mara purchased a home in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood in 2015, a year before she started dating Phoenix, so the actress didn't move to the west coast for her boyfriend. Meanwhile, Phoenix revealed in a 2017 interview with T Magazine that his girlfriend had moved into his home in the Hollywood Hills last year. This past March, Rooney officially put her Los Feliz house on the market. Considering that the actress sold her home shortly after moving in with her boyfriend, it seems she's happy with her living situation and their relationship is getting more serious.

The magazine's additional claim about the couple having "clashing personalities" isn't true either. For starters, the tabloid doesn't go into any real detail about what this means, aside from saying Phoenix is "intense" and Mara is "introverted." However, it's been reported that one of the main reasons the couple's relationship works so well is because they have so much in common. A friend of Phoenix and Mara's recently told The New York Post, "They're meant for each other. Both [are] shy homebodies, both loathe press."

Phoenix himself told T Magazine that he and Mara enjoy living a simple life in L.A., which includes going to bed and waking up early. The actor further noted that the two enjoy meditating and watching Netflix documentaries together. Additionally, both are vegans and passionate animal rights activists. "Clashing personalities" isn't an issue.

It's also worth noting, the couple has been frequently spotted out and about together lately. In the past few months alone, the two have traveled together to Rome, London and New York, where Mara supported Phoenix at the various premieres of his latest movie, You Were Never Really Here. Gossip Cop has reached out to reps for both stars, but the tabloid's article is provably false on every level.

