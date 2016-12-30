Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get cozy in Miami, plus more news

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get cozy in Miami

Things are still heating up in the love department for Nick Jonas and Sophie Turner, who first sparked dating rumors in November after their PDA party at a Kings of Leon concert ahead of the MTV Europe Music Awards. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, the pair turned up with a member of Nick's family at Baby Jane in Miami, according to the New York Post. "Joe and Sophie held hands under the table," said another bar-goer. Earlier this month, an insider told People Joe and Sophie were "dating exclusively."

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2016