Jonah Hill looks slimmer than ever on the set of 'Maniac,' plus more news

Jonah Hill shows off his continued weight loss on the set of 'Maniac'

Whatever Jonah Hill's doing to stay in shape, it seems to be working. After struggling with his weight for years, the actor's continued to look slimmer than ever in recent months, particularly when he was spotted filming "Maniac" in New York City this week. Though he's credited his weight loss and renewed focus on health to "maturity," he's also trimmed his physique with the help of a nutritionist and trainer, whom he's said have helped him redefine the ways in which he indulges in treats like beer. "Maniac," which also stars Emma Stone and Geoffrey Cantor, is due out next year.

RELATED: Celeb weight loss transformations revealed