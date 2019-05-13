Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage is frequently the subject of false tabloid stories. Gossip Cop has debunked many inaccurate reports about the couple. Here are five wrong rumors.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Last month, Gossip Cop busted Woman's Day Australia for wrongly reporting that Timberlake and Biel's marriage was in trouble over "time apart." According to the outlet, the singer wasn't devoting any time to his wife or their four-year-old son during his year-long Man Of The Woods tour, which wrapped last month. The magazine further contended that the actress was focused on her own career. Around the same time the phony story emerged, the actress shared an emotional Instagram video commemorating the end of Timberlake's tour. Biel, who accompanied her husband on the final leg of his tour, got teary-eyed while praising his success, adding, "You make my heart burst with joy and love… I'm your number one fan."

Also last month, Gossip Cop called out Star for falsely claiming Timberlake and Biel were fighting over having a second baby. The tabloid maintained that the musician was desperate for another child, but his wife refused because she was worried about the so-called "cheating rumors" surrounding him. Only, Timberlake was never actually been surrounded by any legitimate "cheating rumors," so the premise was baseless. Not only did sources close to the spouses assure us the story was made-up, but Biel's loving Instagram post to her husband on Valentine's Day proved their relationship was going strong.

Last October, Gossip Cop debunked an OK! article about Timberlake and Biel quitting Hollywood and moving to Tennessee so they could raise their young son out of the spotlight. The story was only written because the singer bought property in the Leiper's Fork, Tennessee back in 2016. Timberlake has since used the property as a workspace for his business ventures, but he hasn't moved his family there. The spouses reside in Los Angeles and, as time has proven, they haven't quit show business.

Gossip Cop busted OK! back in September for wrongly reporting that Timberlake and Biel were expecting a second baby. The outlet didn't know how far along the actress was into her supposed pregnancy, but insisted she was carrying a child. The actress's Instagram posts, which included her looking svelte while working out and also talking about being "hungover," indicated otherwise. Naturally, Biel wasn't pregnant last September and she still isn't expecting.

And finally, Gossip Cop called out OK! in 2017 for falsely claiming Timberlake and Biel were getting a "$300 million divorce." According to the tabloid, the couple's marriage was "crumbling" amid a battle "over kids, careers and other women." As soon as the phony report was published, a trustworthy insider assured us it was untrue and added, "They support and love each other." Not only are the spouses still very much together, but in the time since we corrected the false article, both have continued gushing about each other on social media.

More on Gossip Cop:

Brie Larson Hated By 'Avengers: Endgame' Co-Stars?

Truth About Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Fighting Over Wedding Plans

Britney Spears Pregnant And 'Ballooning'?