Kate Hudson is getting ready for Oscar night with her daughter, Rani Rose -- and the Academy Award winning actress isn't the only one ready to show off her red carpet 'do.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Girl Up

In a super sweet Instagram post Kate and the 1-year-old hammed it up for the camera. The "Almost Famous" actress donned a gorgeous silk bathrobe with her hair up in a ponytail. Her little girl also wore her sprout of hair in an updo.

"My morning sunshine and her pre Oscar lewk #Hairspiration#Rani," Kate captioned the image.

Kate, who won the Best Supporting Actress award in 2001 for her role as rock groupie Penny Lane, has been hitting lots of Oscar parties this weekend. According to Page Six, the star performed a karaoke rendition of Britney Spears' "… Baby One More Time" at talent agency CAA's pre-Oscar party at members club San Vicente Bungalows.

She also hit the swanky Tom Ford bash on Saturday night, where she flaunted her figure in a bright green skirt and metallic bra top.

What will Kate be wearing later tonight? Check back for all of our coverage of this year's Academy Awards.