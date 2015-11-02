Unlike her sisters, Kendall Jenner has largely managed to keep her love life out of the public eye. Whisperings of romantic relationships with Harry Styles and, more recently, Nick Jonas, never seemed to last, suggesting Kendall's priority has been her modeling career -- not dating -- in recent years.

Now, rumors linking the 20-year-old Chanel runway star to NBA rookie D'Angelo Russell are being quashed, as well.

On Sunday night, Kendall was spotted courtside as D'Angelo,19, and the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Dallas Mavericks. But sources tell TMZ she wasn't there to support new a love interest, with one source confirming she and D'Angelo are "not dating."

Another insider tells the site, "Kendall is not into him," while a third says, "They're friends, but that's about it."

This week, E News reported Kendall's been added to the list of "angels" set to walk in this year's Victoria's Secret fashion show -- a gig she's said has long been "a dream" to land.

