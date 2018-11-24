It's been a difficult few weeks for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, whose home was destroyed in the wildfires that continue to rage in Malibu, California. But as the couple celebrated Miley's 26th trip around the sun on Friday, Nov. 23, their loss only seemed to intensify their gratitude for the fact that everyone, including their pets, was safe after the blaze.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Social media posts from various members of Miley's family late last week showed the singer smiling warmly as she was feted with a turquoise cake and a "happy birthday" song from relatives including Miley's parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, her brother, Trace Cyrus, sister, Noah Cyrus and Liam, according to People.

Billy Ray shared a group pic of Miley surrounded by her loved ones before they feast on a white cake, along with a caption acknowledging the misfortunes of their neighbors, many of whom remained displaced over the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Thankful for this moment," he wrote. "My thoughts and prayers with so many hearts that need mended. Peace and love to all."

Liam, 28, also posted about Miley's big day, writing on Instagram, "Happy birthday to my sweet girl. You're more precious than ever. So thankful to have you in my life."

Liam was the first to announce the couple's house had been destroyed in the wildfires, sharing a photo of the rubble that remained where their home once stood. As he noted in the caption, the only thing that seemed to have avoided burning was a piece of art that spelled out the word, "love."

"I am one of the lucky ones," Miley posted after the blaze. "My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that's all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left."

Rex USA

Despite their own loss, Miley and Liam donated $500,000 through Miley's Happy Hippie Foundation to The Malibu Foundation to support fire recovery efforts.