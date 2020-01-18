Katharine McPhee and David Foster's fans are probably in for a sarcasm treat when the couple hit the road together on Jan. 22.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Katharine, 35, is billed as a special guest on David's "Hitman Tour," which runs through mid-May. And judging from the hilarious rehearsal video the "American Idol" alum shared on Instagram last week, there's going to be as much comedy as there is music when the two get together onstage.

The clip shows Katharine over-singing a tune while giggling occasionally and making weird faces at the camera.

"She's making fun of my song," David, 70, says at one point, sparking Katharine to joke, "You're using me for my talents," to her husband, whose c.v. includes `16 Grammy Award wins and an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, according to People.

As the video continues, Katharine makes a crack about how she'll "have to take five percent" if she tweaks any of David's melody.

As she laughs, David tells her, "You already got 50 percent so ...," to which Katharine tells the camera, "It's called a prenup."

By that point, they're both laughing.

"Didn't include theatrical releases though," David quips.

"We are coming to a city near you starting next week!:" Katharine wrote in the post. "Come see us, I swear we're fun."

Katharine and David met on the set of "Idol" back in 2006. They eventually both found themselves single and soon fell in love.

In the spring of 2018, David popped the question in Italy; the couple tied the knot last year with a small wedding in London at the end of Katharine's "Waitress" run on the West End.

Asked about their 35-year age gap in 2018, Katharine told People that while she knows "it doesn't make sense" to some, "he has things to learn from me and I have a lot of things to learn from him, so I think we have a nice yin and yang."