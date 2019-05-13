A tabloid claims Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are at odds over their separate TV shows following the second season of "Big Little Lies." The story is completely made-up. Gossip Cop can correct it.

Following season two of the HBO series, Kidman is teaming up with "Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty for an adaptation of her new novel "Nine Perfect Strangers." Meanwhile, Witherspoon will be co-starring with Jennifer Aniston in a new series about morning shows. According to Woman's Day Australia, there's major tension between the "Big Little Lies" co-stars as their follow-up shows will supposedly be competing.

An alleged source tells the outlet, "First, Nicole won the Emmy over Reese. And now, her new project with Liane is going to be in direct competition with Reese's new series. Nicole is very determined to show that this is her own project and she's doing it all without help from Reese." The supposed source further contends that Witherspoon believes her "secret weapon" is that her show co-stars Jennifer Aniston, and it will outshine Kidman's series as a result. "It's no doubt going to be awkward and put a strain on their relationship, as their interests are focused on different agendas," adds the questionable tipster.

The tabloid's story lacks logic. Witherspoon's series "The Morning Show" has wrapped production and will be released this fall on Apple's new streaming service. Kidman's series, which is being released on Hulu, has yet to start filming and likely won't premiere until next year. Additionally, both shows are being produced for streaming services, which means viewers can watch either one anytime they want. It's not as if Kidman and Witherspoon have shows airing on different networks in the same time slot.

Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation, who assures us there' no truth to the tabloid's report. The gossip media has been attempting to create a fake feud between Kidman and Witherspoon since they first started working together on the first season of "Big Little Lies." There's simply no truth to the premise. The two actresses constantly praise each other in interviews and on social media. For example, both Kidman and Witherspoon posted loving Instagram messages to one another in honor of their most recent birthdays.

Gossip Cop busted Woman's Day last year for falsely claiming Witherspoon had "dumped" Kidman as a friend. Shortly after that, we called out the tabloid for wrongly reporting that the second season of "Big Little Lies" was being delayed because the two actresses had other projects they'd rather promote. This latest article attempting to pit the co-stars against each other is more nonsense.

