Oscar night's biggest stars

By Jessica Wedemeyer

The Academy Awards are just days away, but for these Oscar nominees -- and for the biggest stars of Oscar nominated films -- it's still business as usual. Click through to see how Ben Affleck, Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and more are spending their free time before showbiz's biggest night.

RELATED: Best and worst beach bods

It will be all eyes on Ben Affleck when he hits the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday. So on Feb. 13, 2013, he enjoyed a quiet breakfast for three with wife Jennifer Garner and daughter Seraphina at the Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles.