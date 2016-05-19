Ageless wonders: Supermodel edition
Don't you wish you knew the secret to looking as young as most supermodels still do, 20 and even 30 years after their careers took off?! Take Naomi Campbell, for example: The British beauty rose to fashion fame in the late '80s and early '90s. If you think she looks gorgeous in this 1991 photo from a Versace runway, you won't believe how fabulous she still looks today! To mark her 46th birthday on May 22, 2016, keep reading to see just how ageless Naomi truly is -- and keep going for more models who are nearing 50 to see them then and now.
