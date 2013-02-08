Are Donald Faison and Cacee Cobb expecting a baby boy?

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Did Donald Faison accidentally let slip that he and new wife Cacee Cobb are expecting a baby boy? So it seems! The "Scrubs" alum used a particularly interesting choice of words earlier this week while discussing Cacee's pregnancy with Wonderwall. Read on to see what Donald had to say during his hosting duties at a private preview of EA's Real Racing 3 for Mobile, plus more on newlywed life, losing 30 pounds for his role in "Kick-Ass 2," his video game addiction, and more!