Candace Cameron Bure's life in pictures
Candace Cameron Bure was only pushing 10 years old when she started out on "Full House" in 1987. Now the "Fuller House" star is celebrating her 41st birthday on April 6, 2017. To mark the occasion, let's take a look at how the mom of three's life on-screen and off has unfolded.
Candace Cameron Bure was only pushing 10 years old when she started out on "Full House" in 1987. Now the "Fuller House" star is celebrating her 41st birthday on April 6, 2017. To mark the occasion, let's take a look at how the mom of three's life on-screen and off has unfolded.