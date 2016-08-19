Johnny Depp and Amber Heard settle divorce and more ICYMI news for Aug. 14-19

Settled

The nightmare that was the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp divorce/domestic violence case was finally settled this week, something that both sides have longed for since their marriage imploded in May 2016. The news came one day after photos emerged showing Johnny with a disfigured finger. Amber claimed that the actor accidentally cut off his fingertip in a fit of rage when he was smashing glass and plastic items during a fight in Australia in 2015. He then allegedly dunked his mangled digit into some nearby paint and proceeded to write messages on a mirror. On Aug. 18, 2016, Amber announced that she'd donated her entire $7 million divorce settlement to domestic violence and children's charities.

