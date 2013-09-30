Drew's day out with Olive and more celebs out with their tots
drew barrymore daughter
By Wonderwall Editors
There's little else we love more than celebs being real, doting parents. Click through to see which stars are happily doing mom-and-dad duty.
Drew Barrymore enjoyed a nice fall stroll through the streets of New York on Sept. 20, 2013. Don't you think Olive is the spitting image of her dad Will?
drew barrymore daughter
By Wonderwall Editors
There's little else we love more than celebs being real, doting parents. Click through to see which stars are happily doing mom-and-dad duty.
Drew Barrymore enjoyed a nice fall stroll through the streets of New York on Sept. 20, 2013. Don't you think Olive is the spitting image of her dad Will?