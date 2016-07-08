Matt Damon jokes he'll move to Mars and more celebs who want to jet if Donald Trump is elected

Matt Damon fought for his life on Mars in "The Martian," and he's now joking about moving there if Donald Trump is elected. In an interview with Australian outlet "Sunrise," Matt said, "As far as I'm concerned I just don't think he has the temperament, not even close to the temperament necessary to have that amount of power. He's just too petty and thin-skinned." He further said, "These are very, very scary times and there's this kind of understandable retreat into nativism and isolationism and people are upset and feeling that the economy's not working for them. But to protest by electing him would be a disaster." Keep reading to see more celebs who have spoken out against Donald and threatened to leave the country.

