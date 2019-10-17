Country community reacts to Bob Kingsley's death

Legendary country music broadcaster Bob Kingsley died on Oct. 17, just one week after he was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He was 80. The National Radio Hall of Fame broadcaster had been receiving treatment for cancer. News of his death left the country music community heartbroken, with many taking to social media to pay tribute to the man. Click through to see how stars like Keith Urban, Toby Keith and more honored their late friend…

