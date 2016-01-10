David Bowie dead at 69: Life in pictures of glamrock legend

There was only one David Bowie, and there will certainly never be another. The legendary glam rocker passed away on Jan. 10 at the age of 69. "David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer. While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy during their time of grief," a statement said. His death brings a sad end to a life that saw him reinvent himself time and time again. However, one of his most famous roles -- especially for millennials -- was his role in the 1986 film "The Labyrinth," in which he played the devious Goblin King Jareth. This big-haired motif became one of the signature looks for the man born David Robert Jones.

