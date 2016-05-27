Johnny Depp is divorcing, Maksim and Peta are expecting, plus more ICYMI news for May 22-27

The week in celebrity news started off so great, with two people defying the odds to win major reality TV competitions... and then came a major bombshell: Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are divorcing after 15 months of marriage. The shocking news came just a few days after the death of Johnny's mother, a woman who reportedly was no fan of Johnny's wife. Amber filed divorce papers on May 23, 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. She's asking for spousal support while Johnny has asked a judge to deny it. It's believed that they had no prenuptial agreement. Johnny wants to put it all behind him: "Hopefully the dissolution of this short marriage will be resolved quickly," his rep said on May 26. That may be wishful thinking. On May 27, Amber headed to court and alleged that he had been abusing her, even as recently as two days before she filed divorce documentation. She asked for a temporary restraining order against him, and the judge granted her request. Johnny and his team said her allegations are completely fabricated.

