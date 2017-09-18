Jake Gyllenhaal's life in pictures

On Sept. 22, 2017, Jake Gyllenhaal's newest movie, "Stronger," arrives in theaters. It's the true story of one man's brave fight to live after the horrific Boston Marathon bombings of April 15, 2013, left him a double amputee. In honor of Jake's powerful new film, Wonderwall.com is revisiting some of the most memorable moments in his life through photos to see how he ended up becoming one of our favorite stars of all time. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Alec Baldwin's life in pictures