Things you don't know (but should!) about Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa turns 40 on Aug. 1! To celebrate, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the reasons we love the "Aquaman" star, starting with his versatility. Not only is Jason a 6-foot-4 chiseled and absolutely gorgeous movie star -- he's super-smart too. In fact, the "Game of Thrones" alum has made it his mission to show off his intelligence as well as his good looks. "People are like, 'Momoa's got his shirt off again!' It's not funny," he told the New York Post. "I grew up in the Midwest. I'm raised to actually think, to use my brain." Beauty and brains! Keep reading for more...

