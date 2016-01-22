Kerry Washington sells her Hollywood home for $2.68 million - see the pics!
Kerry Washington is moving on! The "Scandal" actress has sold her Hollywood home for $2.68 million. The home is a 5-bedroom, 5.5-bath with a pool and a fire pit. The home boasts French Country-design details and awesome views of Los Angeles. Kerry bought the abode back in 2014 for $1.865. Read on to check out photos of her beautiful pad!
