House Sold

Kerry Washington sells her Hollywood home for $2.68 million - see the pics!

Rex USA 1 / 13

Kerry Washington is moving on! The "Scandal" actress has sold her Hollywood home for $2.68 million. The home is a 5-bedroom, 5.5-bath with a pool and a fire pit. The home boasts French Country-design details and awesome views of Los Angeles. Kerry bought the abode back in 2014 for $1.865. Read on to check out photos of her beautiful pad!

Up NextThen and now
Rex USA 1 / 13

Kerry Washington is moving on! The "Scandal" actress has sold her Hollywood home for $2.68 million. The home is a 5-bedroom, 5.5-bath with a pool and a fire pit. The home boasts French Country-design details and awesome views of Los Angeles. Kerry bought the abode back in 2014 for $1.865. Read on to check out photos of her beautiful pad!

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries