LOL Pics

LOL Pics for Feb. 16

Paramount Pictures 1 / 11

By Michelle Lanz

The winning caption for this week's LOL Pic caption contest comes from Wonderwall Facebook fan Julie Epstein: "Once again, 'Kung Fu Panda' costar Jack Black one-ups Angelina Jolie by out-adopting her."

Thanks for the entry, Julie!

RELATED: Follow Wonderwall on Facebook to enter next week's caption contest!

Up NextBaby Talk
Paramount Pictures 1 / 11

By Michelle Lanz

The winning caption for this week's LOL Pic caption contest comes from Wonderwall Facebook fan Julie Epstein: "Once again, 'Kung Fu Panda' costar Jack Black one-ups Angelina Jolie by out-adopting her."

Thanks for the entry, Julie!

RELATED: Follow Wonderwall on Facebook to enter next week's caption contest!

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries