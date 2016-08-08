Alessandra, Gisele and Adriana take Rio by storm during the Olympics

It's not just the world's greatest athletes who've descended upon Rio de Janeiro for the Summer Olympic Games. A handful of the world's top models have flocked to Brazil too! Wonderwall.com may be all about Team USA when it comes to the competition, but we still have mad love for a few of Brazil's national treasures: namely, supermodels Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima and Gisele Bundchen. So we rounded up the best photos of the Brazilian beauties during the Olympics, starting with this shot of Alessandra and her daughter Anja on their way to the beach volleyball competition on Aug. 7. Now keep reading for more!

