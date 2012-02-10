Out & About: Grammy Noms Edition
Check out what your favorite Grammy-nominated celebrities have been up to before the big show airs on Sunday night.
Christina Aguilera, who is nominated for Best Pop Duo with Adam Levine for "Moves Like Jagger," takes son Max to Legoland.
